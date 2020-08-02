Aviation expert explains benefits of SpaceX water landing

The Space X Crew Dragon pill crashed off of Pensacola Beach, Florida, after returning from the International Space Station with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley aboard in a joint operation in between Space X and NASA.
SpaceX returns astronauts to earth
Space X returned 2 astronauts to earth on Sunday in the lasts of a historical objective it started 9 weeks ago that might...
SpaceX capsule swarmed by boaters after successful splashdown
After Space X's Crew Dragon capsule crashed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and prior to NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug...
