Aviation Database Struck By Unknown Ransomware Gang

Smartwatch maker and data-syncing provider, Garmin, was the topic of a ransomware attack that removed numerous of its services on July 23, which handled to secure its internal network.

According to a series of tweets published by the business, the Garmin Connect site and mobile app were impacted by the hackers, plus the call centers and every client assistance resources like responding e-mails, online chats, and managing calls.

However, the nature of the attack was revealed by ZDNet, who likewise mentioned that the cybercriminals likewise targeted flyGarmin, the business’s service that supports its line of aviation navigational devices.

Pilots impacted by the ransomware

The Garmin Pilot app likewise was offline throughout the whole day, impacting a number of pilots that count on the software application to schedule and strategy flights.

As of press time, Garmin’s site is working, however they have actually put the following message:

“We are currently experiencing an outage that affects Garmin.com and Garmin Connect. This outage also affects our call centers, and we are currently unable to receive any calls, emails or online chats. We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and apologize for this inconvenience.”

Speculation keeps increasing about the intensity of the event

Speaking with Cointelegraph, Chris Clements, vice president of options architecture at cybersecurity company Cerberus Sentinel, discussed the ransomware event:

“The security incident at Garmin highlights the need for organizations to implement a well thought out and formalized Incident Response plan with a preselected response team for key tasks like recovery, root cause analysis, and public communications. With no details forthcoming from official Garmin spokespeople, employees have been tweeting out information that may or may not be accurate and leading to wild speculation as to the extent and severity of the situation.”

Cointelegraph reported on July 22 about the ransomware attack versus the University of York from an unnamed gang, which happened inMay Vulnerabilities from their third-party provider caused the information breach.

Telecom, Argentina’s biggest telecoms business, has actually come down with a ransomware attack in July187 At that time, hackers required $7.5 million in Monero (XMR).