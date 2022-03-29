It is seven-year since Avian Flu devastated the poultry industry in Minnesota. And the nightmare has returned as the animal health board of the state has announced that two flocks were detected to be infected with the avian flu.

While a turkey flock has been found to have been affected by the avian flu in Meeker County, the second case was detected in a backyard flock of assorted birds including ducks, geese, and chickens. The turkey flock is a large one of 289,000 birds.

The animal health board executive director of the state and state veterinarian, Beth Thompson said that there was no chance of recovery from this highly pathogenic strain of the avian flu.

This highly contagious avian flu virus spreads through wild waterfowl, leaving poultry owners overwhelmed. They have tried to isolate folks and have gone for biosecurity cleaning procedures.

Avian Flu Is A Low-Risk Virus To Humans

While bird flu doesn’t impact humans, it is a devastating setback for the poultry industry. The 2015 outbreak almost decimated the industry here and caused a loss of $650B, as 9M birds died or were destroyed to prevent further spread of the flu.

Thom Petersen of the Commissioner of Agriculture in the state said that farmers in the intervening period after the 2015 outbreak had increased biosecurity at both the backyard and commercial levels. He said that they have contacted the smaller farms.

Petersen said that while most farmers recovered from the outbreak 7 years back, the apprehension associated with another outbreak of the avian flu lingers, especially as the world gradually returns from COVID-19.

State officials have requested farmers and owners to report changes in digestive and respiratory behavior to the animal health board to help them trace and ease the issue. Thomson apprehends that the bird flu will take a turn for the worse before it gets better.