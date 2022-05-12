Today, on May 12, the police searched the house of Avetik Chalabyan, co-founder of the Arar Foundation, after which the public and political figure was brought to the Arabkir Police Department.
“The search was carried out with a legal permit, as a result of the search nothing was found and could not be found. However, the police officers demand that I go to the police station, but they do not present any grounds for that. “I do not have any judicial status in the so-called criminal case,” Avetik Chalabyan told reporters.
Details in the video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tf-wL5lpk74:
