Avery Bradley: LA Lakers guard to sit out NBA restart in Florida | NBA News

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has decided to sit out the upcoming resumption of the NBA season in Florida.

The 29-year-old says that he wants to remain with his wife and three children, including a six-year-old son with a history of respiratory illnesses.

The Lakers go to the 22-team restart as No 1 seed in the Western Conference, but will have to do it without Bradley, who averaged 8.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 44 games ahead of the season was shut down.

“As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family,” he told EPSN.

“And so, at the same time like this, I can not imagine making any decision that might put my family’s health and wellbeing at even the slightest risk.

Bradley isn’t the only NBA player to opt out of the reboot, with Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans set to miss out the Disney-based resumption.

Davis Bertans in addition has decided to make himself unavailable



Bertans can be an unrestricted free agent this off-season and is expected to command a large contract among the league’s top three-point shooters.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza may also reportedly opt out in order to make himself available for a one-month visitation window along with his 12-year-old son.

