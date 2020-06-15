Average selling price of Samsung smartphones grows to the highest level of the last six years

The Average Selling Price (ASP) of Samsung smartphones for the first quarter of 2020 increased by 8.5% compared to Q1 of last year, reports Strategy Analytics. Compared to the last three months of 2019, the ASP is up 20.7%.

This is the highest ASP for Samsung in the last 6 years. Specifically, in Q1 2020 Samsungs average selling price was $292, compared to $247 last year, $251 the year before and $243 in 2017.

Q1 is when Samsung launches the new Galaxy S models, so it sells a lot of premium phones, which introduces the average. Its not only the new S-series, this season saw the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip and wider availability of the Galaxy Fold (which was beset with dilemmas in 2019). The two foldables are the most high-priced phones in Samsungs fall into line, which also nudged the ASP higher.

The rising ASP meant that Samsung took a bigger piece of the pie when looking at the revenue from smartphone sales globally. The company took in 22.1% of the world wide revenue, up from 21.7% in Q1 last year and 14.4% in Q4.

However, Apple remains the biggest earner, taking home 37.5% of the global revenue. Of course, the exact percentages vary by region, above you can observe the breakdown for Western Europe.

