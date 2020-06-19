Avengers: Endgame writer admits to big mistake in battle sequence: ‘It was too awesome not to do’

The co-writer of Avengers: Endgame has admitted to an error in the film’s big battle scene.

Christopher Markus suggested that the film’s writers intentionally didn’t correct the moment as it was “too awesome not to do it”.

The scene in question may be the one that sees Captain America lift Thor‘s hammer, Mjölnir. When Chris Evans’s character wields the weapon, he can summon lightning with it.

However, only one Marvel film before – Thor: Ragnarok – viewers are told that it isn’t the hammer that summons the lightning.





“There was certainly a debate at one point because especially in Ragnarok, it establishes that Thor can summon the lightning without the hammer,” Markus told Slash Film. “I think Odin even says, ‘It was never the hammer’.”

Markus continued: “And yet Cap summons the lightning with the hammer. You get to those things and you’re like, ‘It’s too awesome not to do it! We’ll talk about it later’.”

However, Digital Spy notes that Thor’s initial standalone movie could offer an explanation.

At one stage, Odin (played by Anthony Hopkins) says: ”Whosoever holds this hammer, if that he be worthy, shall contain the power of Thor.”

Cap lifting Thor’s hammer is one of Endgame’s most crowd-pleasing moments,.

A deleted scene from the film hints that the blockbuster’s main villain, Thanos (James Brolin), may not be dead after all.