‘Avengers’ directors, the Russo brothers fill the summer movie void with ‘Pizza Film School’

But in a summer that, as a result of coronavirus, might be the first in decades without such blockbusters, they will have turned their attention to creating that kind of communal experience online — with pizza.
Since May, the Russos have now been hosting an online program titled “Russo Bros. Pizza Film School.” They assign movies to fans for discussion, with the objective being “to educate and spread some love to favorite classic films, as well as local pizzerias while movie lovers are stuck at home.”
In an interview with CNN, Joe Russo said the idea was suggested by his daughter, as that he showed the family movies to pass the time during the early stages of staying at home. They discussed “what it was that inspired us about the movie. For us, it was a great opportunity to talk about the filmmaking process,” that he said, “and make it accessible to young filmmakers who are looking for a way to tell their own stories.”
“Seeing that was very emotional for us and very touching, to be reminded of how audiences responded to that movie,” Joe Russo said.
The pair’s association with Marvel gave them “the ability to get things made,” older brother Anthony Russo said. “For Joe and I, it’s very important to find and support voices that we respond strongly to. … To the degree that we are able to, we want to do that for other filmmakers.”
As for a summer thus far without movies in theaters, Anthony Russo notes that seeing films with a crowd “is always going to be unique, in the way watching something at home can’t be.” But the Russos see advantages in the growth and maturation of streaming as well as other distribution options, creating avenues that might perhaps not otherwise be possible, specifically for less broadly commercial concepts.
“The way that audiences can access movies is changing,” Anthony Russo said, with digital having “taken on outsized importance” throughout the pandemic.
In the meantime, they’ve had a chance to chat with a few of their cinematic idols doing “Pizza Film School,” including Mark Hamill reminiscing about “The Empire Strikes Back,” and an upcoming chat with writer Bob Gale regarding “Back to the Future.”
Joe Russo recalled that the brothers were “saturated in pop culture” growing up, which included getting dropped off at the multiplex and staying there for hours. Eventually, they are expectant of movie-going to create a comeback.
“The theatrical experience will always be there,” Anthony Russo said. “It will recover.”
“The Russo Bros. Pizza Film School” installments play at 3 p.m. ET Fridays on Instagram TV and the AGBO YouTube Channel, where you can also find past episodes.