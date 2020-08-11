Avawing High-Back Gaming Office Chair Adults Racing Computer Gamer Chair with Fully Foam, Adjustable Height Executive Video Game Chairs, PU Leather Executive Office Chair with Lumbar Support (Green)



Price: $159.99

(as of Aug 11,2020 22:52:03 UTC – Details)



Feature:

【Applicable Places】This Avawing gaming chair is suitable for the gaming room, living room, bedroom, office, the study and so on. It will make your space more modern and elegant.

【Exceptional Comfort】 Head position filling & lumbar pillows, adjustable armrests (9.8″ x 3.9″ x 11″-14″), wider seat cushion, high backrest provides luxury and comfort, recline position allows you to recline as resting bed.

【Good Quality Material】High-quality PU leather, high-density thicker sponge with great resilience and high permeability.Heavy duty chair base with castors make a superb stable structure.The material decide the weight capacity (Maximum capacity : 300LB)

【Multifunctional】 360 degree rotating,enjoyable rocking function, be adjusted from 90 to 155 degree backwards, height adjustable seat,detachable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion, all for an ideal seat.

【Product dimensions】Office Chair Size: 27″ x 27.5″ x 49.6″, Headrest Size: 11.4″ x 7″ , waist pillow, Size: 11.8″ x 7.8″ , Adjustable Height: 15.3″-18.5″ , Longest Back Size: 50″.