Avatar: The Last Airbender is back on Netflix, but don’t start with the first episode

Avatar: The Last Airbender is back on Netflix after a seven-year absence, and should you by no means caught the present, now is an ideal time. Avatar isn’t simply one in every of the finest animated collection round; it’s full-stop glorious tv no matter format. This may not be clear from episode 1, although. As premieres go, it’s charming but geared towards hooking youngsters. Skepticism is okay! Just don’t move it by with out diving into one in every of its finest episodes, “Zuko Alone” (season 2, episode 7). It’s a standalone story that explains all the pieces it’s worthwhile to know — a terrific martial arts Western with surprisingly wealthy characterization and a gut-punch ending — all in 20 minutes.

In Avatar, there are 4 nations, every primarily based on the mastery of a special factor: Water, Earth, Fire, and Air. The Fire Nation declared warfare on the others, and the collection is about youngsters caught up on this warfare. Most episodes focus on Aang, the titular Avatar, the solely particular person in the world with the skill to grasp all 4 components and prophesied to revive steadiness. The solely drawback: he’s a toddler and never fairly accountable for each factor but. Through a mixture of standalone and serial episodes, Avatar follows Aang and his younger associates as they assist him on his journey to grasp the components, whereas pursued by Fire Nation and stymied by adults in energy.

it’s a present that hardly ever simplifies issues to “good” or “evil”

“Zuko Alone” focuses on the younger Prince Zuko, one in every of the present’s main antagonists, exiled from the Fire Nation after a humiliating failure, left to wander on his personal. The episode is faraway from the present’s extremely serialized plot. Like in a superb Western, Zuko takes on the archetypal function of The Man With No Name. He arrives at a small frontier city for relaxation and a meal when he encounters a battle: crooked Earth Kingdom troopers are terrorizing the villagers they’re supposed to guard. As a once-proud member of the invading nation, Zuko has been a villain unaccustomed to caring about others. In exile nevertheless, his priorities are slowly shifting, and he decides to intervene. (If this sounds acquainted, it’s as a result of it’s the plot of Shane, one in every of the most beloved and frequently homaged Westerns.)

In “Zuko Alone,” the former prince lastly will get an opportunity to see what he’s represented all this time to the individuals exterior of the Fire Nation. His inner battle is externalized by his determination to cover his id, and the unstated concept that his new associates may not reply so kindly in the event that they knew who he was.

One cause Avatar: The Last Airbender is cherished by its followers is the manner it refuses to speak right down to its viewers. Like Phillip Pullman’s YA trilogy His Dark Materials, it’s a present that hardly ever simplifies issues to “good” or “evil,” letting its protagonists be egocentric and fallacious at occasions and giving its antagonists depth each time attainable. In the world of Avatar, characters are caught between compassion and battle, and warfare gives them with common alternative to behave nobly or selfishly. That its foremost characters are all youngsters solely underlines all of this. The frequent goofy hijinks and moments of weak point are all regular elements of rising up, and regardless of how a lot we’d prefer it to be, rising up doesn’t occur in a vacuum. It occurs out in the world the place there is battle, warfare, and ache. The youngsters of Avatar wish to be children, but they’re additionally inheriting the world of their dad and mom and are simply beginning to see it for what it is — but they’re not but jaded sufficient to cease seeing what it may very well be.

This is what makes “Zuko Alone” a superb introduction to Avatar: it’s a small character research of one in every of these children, scarred in additional methods than one, coming to phrases with all method of consequence — the price of his choices, the burden of his place in the world, the limits of his management over how others understand him, and the potential he nonetheless has to turn into who he desires to be, beneath his previous title or not.

That’s fairly great things for a child’s present.