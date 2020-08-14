‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ fans unhappy with creators leaving Netflix show

That’s due to the fact that the initial creators are no longer dealing with that adjustment.

“Many of you have been asking me for updates about the Avatar live-action Netflix series,” DiMartino composed. “I can finally tell you that I am no longer involved with the project. In June of this year, after two years of development work, Bryan Konietzko and I made the difficult decision to leave the production.”

The seriously well-known animated “Avatar: The Last Airbender” worked on Nickelodeon from February 2005 to July 2008.

DiMartino described that he and Konietzko signed on to the task in 2018 and were worked with as executive manufacturers and showrunners. “In a joint announcement for the series, Netflix said that it was committed to honoring our vision for this retelling and to supporting us on creating the series,” he composed. “And we revealed how thrilled we were for the chance to be at the helm. Unfortunately, things did not go as we had actually hoped. “Look, things happen. Productions are challenging. Unforeseen events arise,” he included. “Plans have to change. And when those things have happened at other points during my career, I try to be like an Air Nomad and adapt.” DiMartino did not disparage the production, in spite of no longer being included. “Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Avatar has the potential to be good,” he …

