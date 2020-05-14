Avatar 2: Kate Winslet swims on set in first-look photo at James Cameron sequel

A brand new photo from the set of the Avatar sequels has been launched.

With manufacturing on the 4 forthcoming sequels to the favored 2009 movie lately grinding to a halt as a result of coronavirus outbreak, the staff have given followers a glance behind the scenes till capturing resumes.

In the brand new image, taken in New Zealand, stars from the primary movie Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are joined by Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis as they movie in a water tank for Avatar 2.

“From the set of the sequels: @ZoeSaldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis taking a break from underwater performance capture for a quick photo,” the caption reads.





“Fun fact: Much of the performance capture took place in this 900,000 gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels.”





Much of the brand new Avatar adventures will happen underwater in the legendary world of Pandora, with director James Cameron attributing the sequence’ delay – the primary sequel was initially scheduled for launch in 2014, however now gained’t be launched till December 2021 – to figuring out the right way to successfully use underwater motion-capture know-how.

In February, producer Matt Landau revealed that Winslet, who had beforehand labored with Cameron on 1997’s Titanic, needed to maintain her breath underwater for seven minutes whereas capturing.

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that the sequels are costing 20th Century Fox, which was purchased by Disney in 2018, greater than $1bn (£808m), making it the primary movie sequence to require this a lot cash up entrance.

The unique Avatar movie is the second highest-grossing movie of all time, having raked in £2.25bn ($2.78bn) in the worldwide field workplace.