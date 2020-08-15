Avanti MO7103SST Counter Top Microwave Oven 0.7 Cu. Ft. Black/Stainless Steel



Price: $92.99 - $79.99

(as of Aug 15,2020 10:55:30 UTC – Details)



The Avanti MO7103SST 0.7 cu. ft. Electronic Microwave – Black with Stainless Steel Front makes quick cooking all the more convenient. This sleek microwave has a black exterior with a stainless steel door. It puts out 700 watts of cooking power and is equipped with handy one-touch cooking programs for perfect pizza, popcorn, frozen dinners, and more. Get dinner on the table faster with the speed defrost option or the cook/defrost by weight options that make precision cooking a snap. Dimensions: 17.75W x 14.25D x 10.25H in.. 700 watts of power with electronic control panel. 1-touch cooking programs. Option to cook or defrost by weight. Black exterior with stainless steel door.

Counter top microwave features: electronic control panel with 9 power levels, (6) 1-touch cooking programs

Product is manufactured in China

This product meets customer requirement