Avanti Announces ‘Cash-Equivalent Stablecoin Disruptor’

Avanti Bank & & Trust, Wyoming- based pioneering banks preparing to provide services to the crypto market, has actually revealed prepare for a ‘stablecoin disruptor’ that’s created to update U.S. dollar payments.

In a July 23 statement, Avanti stated that the payment instrument, called ‘Avit,’ is not a security and forecasted it “will likely be treated as a cash equivalent” by regulators. Avit will be programmable by means of Avanti’s API.

The company thinks Avit will see adoption amongst “institutional traders and corporate treasurers,” and explained the financial product as “a real-time payment settlement solution in US dollars that does not suffer from the delayed settlement and chargeback issues of traditional payment solutions, or the legal, accounting, and tax issues of stablecoins.”

Wyoming accepts Avanti’s bank charter application

Avanti likewise exposed that the Wyoming Division of Banking has actually accepted its application for a bank charter on July 15, bringing the targeted launch date for its banking company forward to October of this year.

“Our charter application incorporates truly novel ideas that have received detailed scrutiny from multiple regulators,” stated Avanti CEO and Wall Street veteran, Caitlin Long.

“It is the culmination of an enormous effort by Avanti’s fantastic team — several thousand hours of planning and work with regulators, and hundreds of pages of supporting policies, procedures and documentation.”

Game On!

Long likewise revealed pleasure with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s July 22 statement allowing federally chartered banks to custody crypto possessions, tweeting: “GAME ON!”

While stressing the advantages of the news to the wider crypto community, Long stated Wyoming had an enormous lead over competing states in making it occur, having actually currently invested 2 years “developing its digital asset custody initiative”.

“The OCC and 49 other states do not yet have in place the comprehensive legal structure necessary for enabling digital asset custody without significant legal risk,” Long stated.

“They likewise do not have a roadmap for courts to adjudicate conflicts including digital possessions and do not offer the certainty in insolvency that Wyoming attends to digital possession custodians,” she included.