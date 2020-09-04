Avalon Bay, AB-Airfryer100R, Hot Air Fryer with Manual Controls, Compact Sized, 3.7 Quart Capacity, Red



Air Fryer by Avalon Bay, For Healthy Oil-Less Fried Food, 3.7 Quart Capacity, Includes Free Airfryer Baking Set and Recipe Book, Red, AB-Airfryer100R



The red Avalon Bay Air Fryer with Rapid Air Circulation technology is one of the most innovative, useful, deluxe and healthy appliances ever created. When you add the Avalon Bay air fryer to your kitchen, you will give yourself an appliance that you’ll want to use constantly. This air fryer creates the texture and taste of fried foods without the added calories that frying in oil produces.

An air fryer will give you several cooking and reheating options in one compact multi-fryer. With this device, you can still eat your favorite foods while also leading sticking to a healthy diet. With this kitchen appliance, Avalon Bay is simply giving you the opportunity to fry, bake, grill or roast your favorite foods, but in a healthier way.

The 3.7-quart oil-less red air fryer includes the following items: A two piece baking set, a 52-page cookbook, a 30-minute timer, non-slip feet, and a removable basket for easy the safe transfer of your cooked food. With this air fryer cooking at temperatures Temperature ranging from 200 up degrees to 400 degrees, having a safe basket in which to carry the food without risking a burn is important.

Air fryers work the same way as convection ovens, but they work better. With the Avalon Bay air fryer, you’ll be able to take advantage of the powerful XL fan technology inside the unit, which removes the fats and oils from the food, allowing them to fall through the drip basket. The appliance then air-fries the food by lifting the oil through convection and coating the food. It does this continuously throughout the cooking process.

This cooking method ensures food is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Because you will not be adding any extra oil to the recipe, our AB-Airfryer100R creates aA reliable and healthy alternative to deep frying. In fact, air fryers produce foods that have up to 80 percent less fat in them than foods fried in oil, which is the traditional means of cooking fried foods. And yet our air fryer’s recipes can match the great taste that people love with fried foods.

With the 30-minute timer included with the Avalon Bay AB-Airfryer100R, the unit will give you an audible alarm when the time is completed. The unit also will turn itself off when the timer finishes, which assures safety with your cooking. It also means you won’t have to worry about food being overcooked.

EASY TO USE – This airfryer has easy to use manual controls and a removable, dishwasher safe basket

STYLISH – You can enjoy healthy eating, and this red air fryer will look good in your kitchen too

READY TO GO – Comes with all you need to make healthy snacks right away, even an air fryer cookbook

QUALITY – This small air fryer is made with quality materials for dependability, longevity and style

AVALON BAY – We are focused on providing all customers with value for money and reliable products