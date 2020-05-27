Ava Sambora looks like mom Heather Locklear’s twin in borrowed vintage Bon Jovi concert tee

Heather Locklear’s daughter, Ava Sambora, is certainly her mini-me.

The newly minted faculty grad, 22, modeled a vintage Bon Jovi concert tee that she discovered in the Melrose Place star’s closet. She seemed simply like her actress mama, who wore the shirt to a media occasion in 2000 whereas nonetheless married to the band’s guitarist and singer/songwriter Richie Sambora.

“I got it from my mama,” Ava captioned the picture of herself posing in the one-shoulder “Bon Jovi Forever” tee from the band’s New Jersey Syndicate Brotherhood Tour, which ran from 1988 to 1990. “Like I literally got this shirt from my mom’s closet.”

Locklear, 58, wore the shirt with an extended denim skirt to the 2000 ABC Summer Press Tour. At the time she was starring in TV’s Spin City. Michael J. Fox had departed the sequence, as his Parkinson’s illness signs worsened, and Charlie Sheen had joined the forged.



Heather Locklear throughout 2000 ABC Summer Press Tour at Ritz Carlton Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images) More

Commenters have been nostalgic about seeing Ava in Locklear’s high. One particular person wrote, “Woow a tribute to your mother and father at the same time.” Another put, “like mother like daughter.” And yet another wrote, “Iconic is an understatement!!”

Ava is the one daughter of Locklear and Richie, who have been married in 1994 and divorced in 2007. Despite the well-known couple’s high-profile cut up, they’ve remained a contemporary household, throwing Ava’s candy 16 get together collectively and persevering with household holidays.

Richie, 60, has additionally been there for his ex amid her lengthy highway to sobriety.

“Richie and Ava are giving her a lot of support,” one in every of Locklear’s pals informed People journal in April. Another supply added, that Locklear, who has “managed to turn things around,” is “always happiest when she is with her daughter.”

Ava lately graduated from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles — and like different pandemic grads, did so just about.

Locklear was blissful to report that her daughter acquired a 4.zero GPA her final semester and the Dynasty alum organized a parade in honor of Ava. Locklear mentioned the members have been members of her church and the video confirmed a stream of automobiles, together with firetrucks, cheering and honking to want Ava effectively.

Richie famously parted methods with Bon Jovi in 2013, after many years in the group, amid turmoil with frontman Jon Bon Jovi. Although he joined the band when it was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, there stays unhealthy blood. In an interview with Bon Jovi in December, he said, “I wish [Richie] was here, too, because we were a formidable duo. Our voices were the magic and he’s a great guy and all that kind of stuff, but his choices have led him astray.”

