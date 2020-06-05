Ava DuVernay and David Oyelowo say ‘Selma’ was snubbed by Oscars Academy after ‘I can’t breathe’ T-shirt protest

“Selma” actors E. Roger Mitchell, Wendell Pierce, Omar Dorsey, John Lavelle, Stephan James, Kent Faulcon, David Oyelowo, Lorraine Toussaint, director Ava DuVernay, Tessa Thompson, Andre Holland and Colman Domingo wear “I can’t breathe” T-shirts to protest the death of Eric Garner outside the New York Public Library on Dec. 14, 2014. (Photo: Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group behind the Oscars, calls itself “committed to progress” after Selma director Ava DuVernay and star David Oyelowo say they were admonished for wearing “I can’t breathe” T-shirts outside of the 2014’s film’s premiere after-party to protest the death of Eric Garner.

Oyelowo, who played Martin Luther King Jr. in the historical drama, spoke about the current historical fight for racial equality within a Screen Talks Q&A and revealed that the cast of the film’s public protest on the death of Garner, who was devote a chokehold by a white New York City police, impacted its awards season journey.

Ava DuVernay and David Oyelowo at the NYC premiere of Selma. (Photo: Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images)

“Six years back, Selma coincided with Eric Garner being murdered,” Oyelowo said. “That was the last time we were in a place of ‘I can’t breathe,’” which were Garner’s final words and then your final words of George Floyd, whilst in police custody in Minneapolis, six years later.

“I remember at the premiere of Selma, us wearing ‘I can’t breathe’ T-shirts in protest,” that he continued. “Members of the Academy called in to the studio and our producers saying, ‘How dare they do that? Why are they stirring sh**?’ and ‘We are not going to vote for that film because we do not think it is their place to be doing that.’”

The outfit change came after the cast walked the red carpet at the now-closed Ziegfeld Theater in NYC. Before entering the New York Public Library for the afterparty, DuVernay and some of her cast members including Oyelowo, Lorraine Toussaint, Tessa Thompson, Wendell Pierce donned the shirts and posed on the iconic staircase while raising their arms in the air. (Oprah Winfrey, who appeared in the film, didn’t take part.)

Oyelowo said that photo is “part of why that film didn’t get everything that people think it should’ve got,” as far as awards accolades, “and it birthed #OscarsSoWhite” hashtag. “They used their privilege to deny a film on the basis of what they valued in the world.”

DuVernay chimed in on Twitter saying that Oyelowo was telling a “true story.”

That generated the Academy responding on Twitter aswell with the statement that it was “unacceptable” and that the group is “committed to progress.”

The snub of Selma by the Oscars in 2015 was a big surprise to industry experts during the time. While it was considered a favorite to pull in more than both nominations it received, for Best Picture and Best Song, additionally, it pointed to the larger dilemma of it being the first all-white slate of acting nominees since 2011. That generated the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite dominating social networking.

In 2019, amid criticism of the makeup of the Academy — which has historically been overwhelmingly white and male — the group added 842 new members. A total of 29 % of the newest class were people of color and half the new additions were female. There are 9000 members in total. However, the issue with a lack of diversity at the Oscars hasn’t significantly improved.

