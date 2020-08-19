Auxega Foldable Electric Walking Pad Walking Running Folding Pad Treadmill Ultra-Thin Portable for Home Office Sports Fitness Training Cardio Equipment for Home Workouts, Jogging, Walking Exercise



Features:

1 .Walking pad makes storage easy.It covers 0.44 Square meter of space when folded.You can easily pull walking pad out for a quick walk and,just as easily,fold it up and hide it away.

2 .Two orange wheels under the bottom of walking pad make it easy to move steadily.

3 .The pressure sensor can adapt to you pace,accelerate or decelerate easily,finally free your hands and provide free exercise truly.

4 .Just 57 mm / 2.24 inch from the ground ultra-thin and compact design maximizes safety and minimizes noise.

5 .Aluminum alloy frame structure is light and strong,maximize its firmness,carrying capacity and working life.

Notice:

Actual color may be slightly different from the image due to different monitor and light effect

Please allow 1-3 cm deviation due to manual measurement

Specification:

Working dimensions: 1432 x 547 x 129 mm/ 56.5 x 21.5 x 5 inch

Folded Dimensions: 822 x 547 x 129 mm/ 32.5 x 21.5 x 5 inch

Walking surface: 1200 x 415 mm/ 47 x 16.5 inch

Applicable age:12-60 years old

Speed range:0.5-6 km/h/0.5-3.75mph

Mode:Standby,Manual,Automatic

Rated power:746W

Rated Voltage:100V/220V

User defined multi-language:English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, German, French, Italian, etc.

Included:

1 x Walking Pad

1 x Power cable

1 x Remote control

1 x Remote control lanyard

1 x Wrench

1 x Silicone oil

1 x Manual

