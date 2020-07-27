Autumn goals in Master plan | Racing News

Charlie Appleby has an autumn project in mind for his clever juvenile Master Of The Seas.

Unbeaten in 2 trips, Master Of The Seas was an extremely outstanding winner of the Group Two superlative Stakes last time out – and just Group Ones are on the program from now on.

Appleby stated: “Master Of The Seas is having a break. We have one eye on the National Stakes – which he would require supplementing for, if we choose to choose that.

“He likewise has a pedigree which recommends stepping up in journey will fit him too, and there are races like the (Prix Jean-Luc) Lagardere and Vertem Futurity Trophy we can take a look at in the future.

“He’s quite an autumn-campaign horse, which is what we have actually constantly had on our minds. He has actually exceeded what we anticipated him to do pre-autumn.

“He was a great winner of the Superlative, and the kind has actually been improved with Richard Hannon’s horse (Ventura Tormenta) winning the (Prix) Robert Papin.

“The second half of the season is where you will see him towards his best.”

Appleby has actually validated in 2015’s champ juvenile Pinatubo is likewise having a peaceful spell prior to heading back to France, having actually gone back to winning methods in the Group One Prix Jean Prat.

His next target, nevertheless, has still to be chosen.

“It’s either going to be the (Prix du) Moulin or the (Prix de la) Foret – they are the autumn goals we are looking at for him,” stated Appleby.

“We have one eye on working back from the Breeders’ CupMile If he is going to get it (a mile), the opportunities are it will exist.

“We might be tempted to try him back over it in the Moulin, though. He is having a break now – which he deserves, having had three quickish runs.”

An getaway in the next month’s Group Two Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes at York might be on the cards for Appleby’s Volkan Star.

The child of Sea The Stars made it 2 wins from 3 starts because being gelded when he attempted a mile and a half for the very first time in the Group Three Prix du Lys at ParisLongchamp

Appleby included: “He won at Longchamp last time, however he had all the kind to figure in a race like that and he appropriately required.

“He has actually come out of the race well, and we may have a look at the Great Voltigeur for him – or perhaps return to France.

“We gelded him from two to three for a reason, and you could see from his last run he is developing mentally and going the right way.”