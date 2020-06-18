Autonomous vehicles – why safety takes the front seat

The highly-competitive autonomous vehicle industry has been ‘too eager’ to get vehicles on the roads

Industry collaboration and open innovation is needed enhance safety technology and worldwide industry standards

Five’s Stan Boland and TTTech’s Georg Kopetz join TechHQ to talk about the future of autonomous vehicle safety

Watching Netflix on the ride to work aside, among the real draws of autonomous vehicles is the elimination of human error from the driving equation.

When fully autonomous vehicles roll on our streets loaded with sensors, communications systems and advanced artificial intelligence (AI), we will no more be at the mercy of distracted, tired, as well as drunk drivers, or be at risk of becoming one of the 1 million people killed in road accidents annually – nearly all of which are caused by human negligence.

On the path up to now to fully autonomous transport, collisions have rarely been as a result of technical glitches or systems failures. Instead, they’re down humans changing lanes suddenly or, in the tragic case of Elaine Herzburg, who was hit and killed by an Uber self-driving car on a pilot test, wanting to cross a road in the dark.

To say that autonomous vehicle technology can make our roads safer is definitely an oversimplification, and there is a long distance to go before any real autonomous vehicle technology emerges whose developers can confidently call ‘safe’. The death of just one individual is evidence enough that the technology isn’t complete, and that the heady race to the front of the market which is magnetizing investment from tech giants, incumbent carmakers, hundreds of new startups as well as electronic firms could come at an important cost if the industry’s “inadequate safety culture” isn’t tackled directly.

Stan Boland is CEO Five, a startup creating cloud-based self-driving pc software and development platforms for autonomy programs. Asked by TechHQ whether there has been a lot of eagerness to leap forward in to real-world trials by the likes of Uber and Tesla (the latter whose automated driving systems have now been linked to five fatalities), his reply was straightforward: “no question.”

The safety challenge

The systems we could see in controlled tests today, such as for instance Waymo, may possibly most of the time seem flawless. In the wild, Elon Musk’s car brand sold 367,500 semi-autonomous cars this past year, and exactly how many made headlines? But achieving AI that will perform just like, if not a lot better than a human, is incredibly difficult, or even impossible to accomplish.

“We are actually pretty good at driving, as humans,” Boland explained. “In Europe, we will routinely have a collision every 150,000 miles. Well, what does which means that for machine performance?”

“Let’s imagine we’re driving in a city at 20 miles an hour, and we have a decision every two seconds – which means that we are able to afford to make one mistake for each 10 million decisions […] replicating that type of behavior is incredibly difficult when things like deep neural networks typically today make one mistake every hundred decisions.”

Discussing something that can perform with human-like decision-making, amounts to advocating something complex as the holy grail of artificial general intelligence, Boland said; “We’re really going to need to be very smart about the way we train and develop the way we fuse data together; the way we use search in context. And then we’re likely to have to comprehend risk and propagate that through to production planning, and also to create a system that is as safe as a human one.

Work towards autonomous vehicle safety “cannot be done lightly”, he continued, and the industry must first begin a deep knowledge of the framework and group of capabilities that will generate and prove safety, if the technology will be accepted not only by regulators, but by society. “I think a lot of these companies have been too quick to get stuff out there,” Boland said.

“We’ve got to find the balance here between innovation and velocity of development, with safety.”

Striking a balance

It’s the mission of The Autonomous to find that balance of controlled progression. This is really a collaborative forum launched by Austria-based transportation electronic safety systems firm TTTech, specialized in shaping the future of safe autonomous mobility through open idea exchange and discussion. Representing the eclectic mix of the autonomous vehicle industry’s membership, the group comprises car giants like Audi, Volskwagen, Daimler; hardware and chipmaking leaders like Intel, Nvidia, Arm; and autonomous technology startups such as for instance Five it self.

Members with this group are aligned on safety as being the main hurdle to autonomous vehicles’ broad acceptance and, breaking the kilter of this already highly-charged, competitive industry, they don’t believe going alone as single OEMs or tech companies is the wise answer to achieving it. Instead, investments and innovations and research may be shared, development frameworks and legal standards hashed out and arranged, and regulations sought.

Open innovation for mutual benefit just isn’t something the traditional car industry is really a stranger to, and for most incumbents now moving into autonomous vehicle technology, it’s the most viable approach to doing so. Coming together being an industry can ensure the vast banks of knowledge and innovation are shared to over come the industry’s largest obstacles, enabling an ecosystem to flourish all the more sooner.

Small steps first

Much of the work in developing and training effective and safe autonomous driving systems calls for test tracks, controlled road trials, and thousands of hours specialized in data-led scenario modelling and the creation of virtual environments, which could simulate climate, road signs, unpredictable traffic and a large number of other variables.

But it will also happen if the industry tempers its eagerness, and takes small but confident steps forward with the technology already on the road today. While it’s full-, or level 5, autonomous vehicle technology that captures our imaginations, these systems are already evolving on the roads across the world today.

Most new, higher-end cars today have level 2 autonomy; computers can take over functions from the driver, and are smart enough to moderate speed and steering using multiple data sources. Firms like Mercedes and Lexus are suffering from vehicle systems that can take control directional, throttle and brake controls using satnav data.

Even more advanced systems – coined as Level 2+ by Nvidia – can react to surroundings outside, but also monitor for things such as driver tiredness on the inside, while Mercedes is close to releasing an “eyes-off” level 3 autonomous S-Class.

“The very good news is that people have this level two plus system where we don’t have to replace the operator,” Georg Kopetz, co-founder and CEO TTTech, told TechHQ. “The more we are deploying those systems now in real use cases, the more data we collect, and the more understanding we collect about different sensor sets about different, let’s say, road conditions,” Kopetz said.

“We are connecting those systems to the cloud, so we are understanding much more than we used to, so I believe this emerging and evolving trend to level 2+ will give us a lot of insights, and then moving to level three and level four will do as well.”

Developing safe autonomous systems then will be a process that continues to evolve, steadily, in the coming decade & most likely beyond. But there will always be intrinsic risks, and we have only skimmed the surface of a deep ocean of discussion and debate – led by platforms like The Autonomous – in regards to what ‘safe’ means in a self-driving vehicle where the state space for testing is near infinite.

“There’s always going to be considered a validation gap between what the real life really is and what our testing environment is, and that gap is never going to be zero,” said Boland.

“Accidents will happen – but we hope that those gaps will be sufficiently small that they’ll be contained within the envelope that today looks like human driving. And so the accident rate here would be the same or less than we in human driving.”