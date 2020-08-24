Automakers urge FTC to seek appeal after defeat in Qualcomm case By Reuters

©Reuters FILE IMAGE: An indication on the Qualcomm school is seen, as chip maker Broadcom Ltd revealed an unsolicited quote to purchase peer Qualcomm Inc for $103 billion, in San Diego



By Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) – A group of tech business and automakers consisting of Ford Motor Co (N:-RRB-, Honda Motor Co Ltd (T:-RRB- and Daimler AG (DE:-RRB- on Monday prompted the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to seek an appeal after its loss in a case versus chip provider Qualcomm Inc (O:-RRB-.

Earlier this month a U.S. appeals court reversed a lower-court choice versus Qualcomm, that makes innovation for linking gadgets to mobile information networks. The court likewise left an injunction that would have needed Qualcomm to alter its patent licensing practices.

Qualcomm was combating a May 2019 choice by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California in a case brought by theFTC Koh agreed the FTC, composing that Qualcomm’s practice of needing phone makers to sign a patent license arrangement prior to offering them chips “strangled competition” and damaged customers.

Automakers have significantly put chips in lorries to link them to the web, which needs them to indication patent contracts for interactions requirements such as 5G. The business had actually formerly argued …