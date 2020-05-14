Autographed Michael Jordan rookie card sells for record $125G in eBay sale

The card, which was graded 8.5 out of 10 by Beckett Grading Services, was part of a 2006-07 Fleer buyback. The autograph, however, was graded a 10 by Beckett.

According to Sports Collectors Daily, because the documentary started on April 19, Jordan playing cards have jumped 285 % over the identical interval in March. Over the previous decade, greater than 17.2 million Jordan gadgets have been bought on eBay, per the web site. An common of 146 items of Jordan merchandise has been bought on {the marketplace} website per hour, the web site said.

Data analysts at eBay mentioned the corporate bought greater than 360 Jordan rookie playing cards in April. That is a 150 % spike from the earlier month, the web site reported.