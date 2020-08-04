AutoFull Gaming Chair Racing Style Ergonomic High Back Computer Chair with Height Adjustment, Footrest，Headrest and Lumbar Support E-Sports Swivel Chair，Black



Price: $199.99

(as of Aug 04,2020 01:13:41 UTC – Details)





✔SUITABLE FOR GAMING AND WORKING：AutoFull is dedicated to making the best gaming chair and creating the most perfect game experience for pro gamers.Dimensions: 20.9”(L) x 20.9”(W) x47.6”-50.8”(H); Sitting Area Dimensions: 16.1”(L) x 20.9”(W)

✔ERGONOMIC DESIGN: Thicker backrest and 13cm seat cushion make you sit more comfortable. Adjustable headrest and lumbar pillow can give you stronger support of neck and waist,no more pain or fatigue in back and neck for long time gaming or working.

✔MULTI-FUNCTION:360 Degree Swivel, chair back can be locked at any angle between 90-155 degree, height adjustable seat and 2D armrest, Adjustable headrest and lumbar pillow. Chair wheels with 360 degree rotation，all for finding your most comfort position.

✔HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL：The strong integrated metal frame, heavy duty nylon base are able to withstand up to 300lbs.Carbon fiber and PU leather material, provide you a better touch feelling, SGS certified 4-level cylinder, provides more safe protection for you.

✔EXCELLENT AFTER-SALES SERVICE:Free replacement or money back for any reason within 30 days, 72 months on parts. Any dissatisfaction with our products, please contact us at first, we will do our best to solve the problem for you.