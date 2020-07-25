Autobrain GPS Tracker for Vehicles, Cars, Trucks OBDII, Real Time Location Tracking Device, Senior & Teen Driver Monitoring System, Speed & Curfew Alerts, Emergency Roadside Assistance, Anti Theft



Price: $74.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 12:21:56 UTC – Details)

Autobrain turns any car into a smart car in minutes, so you can have peace of mind knowing that whoever is behind the wheel stays safe, whether it is your parent, teen, or spouse. Just plug the Autobrain device directly into your car’s diagnostic port (usually under the steering wheel) and open up the app on your smartphone, tablet or computer. Autobrain is affordable! Plans start as low as $8.99 per month after your free trial. Free activation. No Contract. Cancel anytime. Autobrain cares about the environment and is dedicated to recycling. Therefore, upon cancellation of your subscription, you will receive prepaid postage in order to return the device for recycling. If the device is not returned, you may be subject to a $29.99 environment sustainability fee. Autobrain is all about safety! With Autobrain, you will have access to the most complete set of safety alerts and features available, including real-time vehicle location, vehicle diagnostics, and mechanic helpline, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip reports, speed and location alerts, curfew notifications, emergency crash response and even a backseat-baby reminder.