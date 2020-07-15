Autobrain GPS Tracker for Business Vehicles, Cars, Trucks OBDII – Real Time Location Tracking Device with Safety Speed Alerts – For Fleet Management – Timesheets, Trip History, Routes, Mileage Reports



Price: $39.99

(as of Jul 15,2020 16:55:49 UTC – Details)



Autobrain is awesome! Autobrain turns any car into a smart car in minutes, so you can have peace of mind knowing that whoever is behind the wheel stays safe, whether it is your parent, teen, or spouse. Just plug the Autobrain device directly into your cars diagnostic port (usually under the steering wheel) and open up the app on your smartphone, tablet or computer. Autobrain is affordable! Includes a 30-day trial and Only $9.97 per month afterward. Free activation. No Contract. Cancel anytime. Autobrain cares about the environment and is dedicated to recycling. Therefore, upon cancellation of your subscription, you will receive prepaid postage in order to return the device for recycling. If the device is not returned, you will be subject to a $29.99 environment sustainability fee. Autobrain is all about safety! With Autobrain, you will have access to the most complete set of safety alerts and features available, including real-time vehicle location, vehicle diagnostics, and mechanic helpline, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip reports, speed and location alerts, curfew notifications, emergency crash response and even a backseat-baby reminder.

AUTOBRAIN PRICING: Our monthly service $14.99,.1 month of data subscription included, and has no long-term contracts. Want to cancel? No problem! Cancel anytime and we will even pay for return shipping.

AUTOBRAIN KEEPS YOUR FAMILY SAFE: Teenager and senior driving monitor tools help you keep track of your loved ones and provides real time access to car location, fuel level, speed alerts, trip reports, curfew alerts and more.

AUTOBRAIN SAVES YOU MONEY: Check engine light on? Autobrain OBDII offers full vehicle diagnostics and can even connect you to a trained auto specialist who can help.

AUTOBRAIN IS EASY TO USE: Simply plug the Autobrain device into your car’s OBD 2 port, download the app on Apple or Android smartphone devices and navigate the on-screen menus. Works on PC, Mac, iPads and tablets.

AUTOBRAIN IS THERE WHEN YOU NEED IT MOST: 24/7 Roadside Assistance covers you for 4 service calls per year including towing (15-miles per tow), flat tire, dead battery, gas delivery and key lockout service.