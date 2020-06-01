Autistic Palestinian shot by Israeli police buried amid revenge call

Image copyright

Reuters



Iyad Halaq was killed in occupied East Jerusalem whereas he walked to his particular wants college





Hundreds of individuals have attended the funeral of an autistic Palestinian man who was shot useless by Israeli police.

Iyad Halaq, 32, was killed on Saturday in occupied East Jerusalem whereas he walked to his particular wants college.

Israel’s police power stated officers suspected Mr Halaq was carrying a weapon and that they opened hearth when he didn’t obey orders to cease. He was later discovered to have been unarmed.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz expressed remorse over the taking pictures.

“We are sorry about the incident in which Iyad Halaq was shot, and we of course share in the grief of his family. I am sure this issue will be quickly investigated and conclusions will be drawn,” he informed a cupboard assembly on Sunday.

Mr Gantz added that Israeli safety forces would “make every effort to use necessary force with the intention of reducing casualties as much as possible”.

AFP

AFP Image caption



Iyad Halaq would solely converse to his mom and father, his cousin stated





Tensions have risen in latest weeks after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated he would press forward with a plan to annex elements of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority has responded by saying it’s now not certain by agreements with Israel and the United States – which backs Israel retaining a part of the West Bank – together with these regarding safety.

Iyad Halaq would stroll each day from his house in Jerusalem’s Wadi al-Joz space to the Old City to go to the Elwyn El Quds centre, which offers providers for kids and adults with disabilities.

Mr Halaq’s cousin, Dr Hatem Awiwi, stated he was on the low-functioning finish of the autism spectrum and that he had hassle speaking with folks.

Reuters

Reuters Image caption



Israel's police power stated officers believed Mr Halaq was carrying a pistol





“He didn’t know what a police officer is,” Dr Awiwi told Israel’s Haaretz newspaper. “He saw a stranger and fled, and then they shot him.”

An Israeli police assertion stated items on patrol within the Old City “spotted a suspect with a suspicious object that looked like a pistol”.

“They called upon him to stop and began to chase after him on foot. During the chase, officers also opened fire at the suspect, who was neutralised,” it added. “No weapon was found at the scene after the area was searched.”

An post-mortem carried out on Sunday discovered Mr Halaq was shot twice within the chest.

“The findings increase the suspicion that the policemen committed crimes, and we expect those responsible for the investigation to move it forward and put the policemen on trial,” the Halaq household’s lawyer, Jad Qadmani, stated.

AFP

AFP Image caption



Israeli protesters drew parallels with the killing of George Floyd within the US





The secretary common of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), Saab Erekat, stated it was “crime that will be met with impunity unless the world stops treating Israel as a state above the law”.

He drew parallels with the killing of George Floyd within the US, which has sparked widespread protests.

Palestinians and Israelis protested towards the killing of Mr Halaq in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Jaffa on Saturday and Sunday. Some carried posters saying “Justice for Iyad” and “Palestinian lives matter”.