Autistic boy who survived two freezing nights in rugged bushland remains in hospital

An autistic boy who spent two nights lost in rugged bush at Mount Disappointment remains in hospital with a suspected broken foot and possibly an insect stuck in his ear.

William Callaghan spent the night time at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital after surviving his freezing ordeal at the top of the treacherous mountain in Victoria’s north.

His mum, Penny Callaghan, told a waiting media pack on Thursday her son’s rescuer Ben Gibbs needs to have the mountain named after him.

William Callaghan, 14, (pictured) an adolescent with non-verbal autism, went missing on Mount Disappointment in Victoria around 2.20pm on Monday

Ben Gibbs found William about 20 minutes hike to the summit of the mountain

Penny Callaghan (left), mother of William Callaghan, and Nathan Ezard in front of you press conference at the beds base camp at Mount Disappointment in Victoria on Wednesday

‘I would love to give him a hug, I’m incredibly thankful,’ Ms Callaghan said.

Mr Gibbs, who later described Mount Disappointment as his ‘family mountain’, found William about a 20 minute hike from the summit.

The local volunteer found William in dense bushland just a kilometre and a half from where search crews create base camp.

‘I had never seen scrub that thick in my years of SES volunteering,’ Mr Gibbs told ABC.

‘The terrain was steep and was slippery in a lot of circumstances, but the thickness meant you can not see more than four to five metres in front of you, so we had to locate every square metre of this mountain.’

Ms Callaghan said: ‘It was incredible to know his family connection to the mountain.

‘I would like the mountain to be named after him.’

Ms Callaghan revealed that doctors believe her son may have an insect stuck in his ear.

He might also need to have a cast suited to his leg for a suspected broken foot.

‘I do not know how he’ll cope with that,’ she said.

The 14-year old, who has autism and can’t speak, enjoyed his first feed of McDonald’s yesterday, gorging himself on piles of french fries.

He also relaxed with a bit of Thomas The Tank Engine, that was what his rescuers had used to coax him out of the bush.

Ms Callaghan said an ear, nose and throat specialist would try to remove the insect from William’s ear on Thursday.

‘There are difficulties with that because he is not likely to be compliant,’ she said.

‘He does not understand what are you doing, why folks are trying to touch him and poke him and prod him.’

Melburnians had shivered through the city’s coldest morning since August 2018 on the night William went missing – the coldest June morning since 2015.

William have been enjoying a lengthy weekend camping trip along with his dad Phil and younger brother Robin when that he took off.

As the teenager continues his amazing recovery in hospital, Australians remain fascinated as to how he was able to survive.

Mount Disappointment was named so after British explorers in 1824 made the summit in the hope of spotting Port Phillip Bay

Corbin Mundy, 17, and his dad pose for a photograph before joining the search for missing teenager William Callaghan at Mt Disappointment in Victoria

William had was able to avoid hypothermia despite the bitter cold together with the mountain.

Ms Callaghan said it was fortunate William did actually stay in the same section of bush that he went missing from.

‘What probably surprised me about him is he stayed in the area … that he really did not go past an acceptable limit. He was clearly waiting to be rescued,’ she said.

Doctors have speculated it was likely due to his fitness and the resilience of kids.

Before William was found, Ms Callaghan had told media her son was skinny, but otherwise quite active.

William was not dressed for the cold weather and had no food or water with him when he wandered off.

William Callaghan features a suspected broken foot and could have an insect stuck in his ear after his ordeal at the top of a mountain in Victoria

Rescuers had to locate through thick scrub played William’s favourite music in the hope he responded

When he was eventually found, he had discarded his shoes, was cold and alone.

Ms Callaghan described her son as a light sleeper, who was likely to be on the go if able.

‘He’s very susceptible … he’s greatly in the minute. He will undoubtedly be seeking you understand food and shelter and warmth and comfort too,’ she said.

‘He loves his food… if somebody is there he is not likely to shy far from approaching some body for food. He wont ask them – he can not, he’s non-verbal – so he wont, he might just try to grab it.’

His rescuer said William was thrilled to get his hands on the chocolate when he was found.

‘He did not seem bothered by me,’ Mr Gibbs unmasked. ‘He was just very happy to get the chocolate. I put some socks on him and a jacket, and after that he ate half the chocolate bar I carried him out.’

William Callaghan after his rescue on Mount Disappointment on Wednesday

Mr Gibbs also discussed Thomas The Tank Engine with William to coax him from the bush. It is his favourite show.

On Wednesday, in the hours before William was found, the caretaker of an autistic daughter or son with similar characteristics explained what he could be going right on through in the bush.

‘He won’t understand to sit still and watch for rescuers, or even to call out if they’re calling to him. They could be right near him and that he wouldn’t call back,’ Donna Stolzenberg said.

‘He wouldn’t be considering consequences, only his immediate need of food and warmth … these kids don’t realize the concept or consequence of danger.

‘They don’t know that wandering away can result in their own death, and in the same way they don’t know that calling adults or calling for help could save them.’

Penny Callaghan outside the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne on Thursday morning

While some believe William’s autism could have helped him survive the wilderness, Ms Stolzenberg was not so sure.

‘His autism is what almost killed him. There are lots of people with autism who have hypotonia (low muscle tone) meaning they get exhausted easily and so they find moving really tiresome,’ she said.

‘The fact William had stamina has little regarding his autism. His autism also meant that he couldn’t and wouldn’t call out to rescuers who were probably right near him many times.

‘It also meant he didn’t comprehend he was in danger. He’s 14. He didn’t know to not wander off and as soon as that he was lost he didn’t know what to accomplish because that he didn’t know he was even in danger.’

More than 450 people, including countless volunteers, had desperately combed rugged terrain surrounding the summit of Mount Disappointment.