Authorities to Destroy Uyghur Cemetery in Xinjiang Capital

Authorities in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) have announced plans to destroy a Uyghur cemetery in the main city Urumqi, marking the latest of dozens razed in modern times as part of a campaign experts have said is targeted at controlling members of the ethnic group.

On May 22, a document bearing stamps from the bureaus of public affairs, building affairs, and land management was posted informing residents that the cemetery in Urumqi’s Bulaqtagh (in Chinese, Shuimogou) district will be dug up and managed to move on June 10.

According to the document, that was circulated widely on Chinese social media platforms, those with members of the family buried in the cemetery must create the removal of the remains of these loved ones.

RFA’s Uyghur Service recently spoke with a Han Chinese woman at the Urumqi Ethnic Affairs Office who confirmed that the registration period for the cemetery was “already underway,” even though exhumation of remains had yet to begin.

“We have not started relocating [remains],” she said, speaking on condition of anonymity for concern with reprisal.

“The announcement was published by the Urumqi Municipal Government. We are registering the families with tombs.”

The woman said her office had made provisions for family members of the deceased who are based outside of the capital to designate a representative to create the relocation on their behalf.

However, when asked what the reason for the relocation was, she hung up the device.

RFA also spoke with a Uyghur official from the Bulaqtagh Muslim Burial Affairs Office who said that individuals had before the end of May to register for the move using a photo of the grave’s headstone and the number assigned to the plot.

“We’re registering people—it’s been about a week already,” said the state, who also declined to be named.

“You’ll take a photo of the number and bring it in, and we’ll get you registered. We’ll let you know about everything else after you come in.”

According to the official, workers will undoubtedly be assigned to move the remains, but she was unable to provide information about how the process would happen or where they would be relocated.

She also claimed that it was “a government decision” to move the cemetery, but didn’t know whether there were any plans to build something in its current location.

“We’re only taking care of registration, so there are a lot of things we don’t know” she said.

Recent razing

Plans to relocate the cemetery come a month after reports a graveyard considered sacred by Uyghurs which was razed by authorities a year ago in the XUAR’s Hotan (Hetian) city has been paved over and converted into a car park.

Rian Thum, a professor of history at the University of Nottingham in Britain, had posted a time lapse view of the Sultanim Cemetery to Twitter predicated on satellite imagery from Google Earth, which ultimately shows grave plots being gradually being plowed over with dirt beginning in 2019 and a parking lot being erected in the western percentage of the site.

At the full time, he said destroying graveyards is section of a bid by authorities to get a handle on the wider Uyghur citizenry, which views the sites as “a part of the historical landscape of the Uyghur region,” irrespective of their religious significance.

It also follows a study by Agence France-Presse which in October revealed that at least 45 cemeteries in the XUAR had been destroyed since 2014—30 that were razed since 2017.

Many of the websites were transformed into parks or parking lots, while some had remained empty lots, AFP said. Reporters said they had seen human remains left at several web sites.

Speaking to RFA, a Uyghur in exile who spent my youth in Urumqi’s Bulaqtagh district and lived there with their family until 2015 called the cemetery marked for a June 10 relocation “particularly important” for Uyghurs from the location.

“This is really a sacred Muslim cemetery for Uyghurs from Bulaqtagh, [and neighboring] Tikquduq and Ayotkel to bury their dead,” the foundation said.

The town had closed the cemetery to new burials in 2014, they said, on the basis of the claim that it had grown so large it was encroaching on land marked for official use.

Reported by Mihray Abdilim for RFA’s Uyghur Service. Translated by Elise Anderson and Alim Seytoff. Written in English by Joshua Lipes.