Authorities ‘Intimidate’ Family Members of Detained Cambodian Union Leader

A group of law enforcement officer appeared at the house of detained Cambodian union leader Rong Chhun on Tuesday requiring to talk with members of his family, according to his nephew, who implicated authorities of harassment in retaliation for his uncle’s criticism of the federal government.

Rong Chhun was formally charged with “incitement to commit a felony or cause social unrest” under Article 495 of Cambodia’s Penal Code and imprisoned at Prey Sar Prison in Phnom Penh Saturday, a day after his arrest for declaring the federal government has actually enabled Vietnam to trespass on farmland along their shared border.

The arrest and official charging of the outspoken president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions (CCU) and previous member of the nation’s National Election Committee (NEC) triggered demonstrations over the weekend and once again on Monday in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, where he deals with 2 years in jail if founded guilty.

On Tuesday, Rong Chhun’s nephew, Rong Vichea, informed RFA’s Khmer Service that a group of some 10 law enforcement officer came to the family house in the capital and firmly insisted that they question the union leader’s family members.

“They also asked for the identity of anyone who had come in or out of our house,” he stated, including that while authorities did not verbally threaten them, “their …