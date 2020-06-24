Author who quit JK Rowling’s agency over transgender row says she’s ‘fallen in with the wrong crowd’

A transgender author who quit JK Rowling’s literary agency today declared she had ‘got in with the wrong crowd’ and was now ‘very scared’ of trans people.

Fox Fisher and three other writers resigned from The Blair Partnership, that has long represented the Harry Potter author, who has been criticised for defending a Scottish researcher who was fired for claiming that ‘men cannot change into women’.

Fisher said today that Ms Rowling had failed to ‘open her eyes’ on the issue and claimed The Blair Partnership had refused to release a public statement in support of transgender people and claimed it had retweeted ‘toxic’ tweets on the issue from an official account.

Fox also suggested that due to JK’s huge sales the agency ‘is not an equal playing ground’ for trans authors as it was ‘built around her’.

Gender activist Ugla Stefania Kristjonudottir Jonsdottir – referred to as Owl – and partner Fox Fisher, a self-styled ‘trans queer artist’, along with their novelist friend Drew Davies, announced they were perhaps not convinced the literary agency ‘supports our rights at all avenues’. The fourth author asked to stay anonymous.

Speaking to the BBC today Fox Fisher said of Ms Rowling: ‘I think she’s fallen in with the wrong crowd. And that she is very scared and fearful of things when she just needs to invest some time with some transgender people who may also have been her fans.

‘I think when we aren’t transgender we get our information from other sources including non-transgender people and I think that information can be extremely flawed.

‘I imagine that if she opened her eyes and saw that transgender women are women then we’d be able to move forward’.

Fisher identifies as a non-binary trans person, meaning they prefer to use the pronoun ‘they’ instead of ‘he’ or ‘she’.

They added: ‘It isn’t an equal playing ground. JK Rowling can be an absolutely huge author and the agency was created around JK Rowling. Even combined we’d not have the same sales as she does. Since December I’ve been trying to talk to the agency about JK Rowling’s tweets and while I’d never have the ability to change her views – or demand to – all we wanted actually was an open conversation’.

It came after Miss Rowling expressed ‘deep concerns’ about transgender activism in an essay earlier in the day this month, in which she described being a victim of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Jónsdóttir, also called Owl Fisher and co-author of the Trans Teen Survival Guide, suggested the agency should conduct staff training with the group All About Trans while their novelist friend Drew Davies (right) has additionally quit

Harry Potter film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint issued statements in support of transgender people, pointedly perhaps not backing Miss Rowling.

A number of staff at publishers Hachette involved in her new children’s book, The Ickabog, also staged a rebellion.

The Blair Partnership has said it could perhaps not compromise on the ‘fundamental freedom’ of allowing authors the right to express their thoughts and beliefs.

A spokesman said: ‘We believe in freedom of speech for all; these clients have decided to leave because we did not meet their demands to be re-educated to their point of view. We respect their right to pursue what they feel is the correct course of action.’

Ms Rowling, 54, had first clashed with gender activists after appearing to ‘like’ a post on Twitter saying that trans women are ‘men in dresses’, which she said was an accident. Then last year she faced the biggest backlash of her career after defending women researcher who was fired for claiming that ‘men cannot change into women’.

This month, she made a jibe at an article titled ‘Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate’.

She tweeted: ‘I’m sure there was once a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?’

Some staff at Hachette told bosses these were unhappy taking care of The Ickabog. In response, they were told that while they would perhaps not be forced to work with books they disagreed with, they should perhaps not down tools over views that were nothing to do with the book in question, a fairytale.

Hachette issued a statement siding with Miss Rowling’s directly to freedom of speech.

Jonsdottir, 29, was among the youngest people in Iceland to endure a medical transition in 2010. The co-author of the Trans Teen Survival Guide suggested The Blair Partnership should conduct ‘staff training’ with friends called All About Trans but ‘these requests weren’t met absolutely by the management’.