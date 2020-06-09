Author Emily Giffin Says Her ‘Unmaternal’ Meghan Markle Criticism Was ‘Just Mean’!

Emily Giffin knows her comments about Meghan Markle were crass!

As we reported, the Something Borrowed author got severe backlash last month when she called the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex a “phony” and “unmaternal.” Now, weeks after issuing a mildly-salty apology, the scribe admits that she went much too far with her remarks.

Speaking to The AP, Emily said:

“Well, you know, there’s one thing to have, you know, to in general have legitimate criticisms of people, but that’s a whole other thing. My comments were not legitimate. They were just mean, so that’s sort of two separate things.”

The author went on to spell out that while it’s ok to criticize celebs, there’s a difference between criticizing and hating.

She added:

“I mean, I do think it’s OK that there’s this whole idea of is it ever OK to criticize one another? You know, as women or as is people like should we just never get to criticize? And I think we can go too far with that. I don’t think we need to treat each other with kid gloves. Women treat each other as women with kid gloves, especially when criticized. Criticism is legitimate. But just that wasn’t the case with these comments.”

It undoubtedly was not. As we reported, Emily sparked outrage with her commentary on a video Meg and Prince Harry shared showing them reading for their son Archie as they raised money for Save the Children.

In the comments portion of an “unbiased” Markle account on Instagram, she wrote:

“Adorable child and book. But …. Holy ‘me first.’ This is the Megan show. Why didn’t she film and let Harry read? And why didn’t she take the moment at the end to say ‘he said daddy!’ Because that would make it about Harry for a split second, God forbid… also, you want privacy for your child so you put out a video (by your authorized biographer) of him …. wearing no pants?! Ooookay….”

After drawing the ire of Markle supporters, the writer took to her own IG account to clear the air, telling readers that her strong anti-Meghan simply take stemmed from her disagreeing with how a couple handled #Megxit.

Making it clear that her remarks had nothing to do with the actress’ race, Emily wrote:

“To be clear, I absolutely loved that a biracial, American woman was marrying into the Royal Family. It seemed a wonderful, happy thing for everyone. I celebrated their wedding by hosting a gathering here at my home and posting many, many photos. Further, I was appalled by any signs of racism against her. Over recent months my feelings about BOTH Harry and Meghan changed. But I can say from the bottom of my heart that my criticism of Meghan has never had anything to do with her race… Further, I understood why she wanted to leave the monarchy and carve out her own path. I do, however, find fault with the way BOTH she and Harry handled things, and those feelings bled over in later posts, including the ones today. I can see how some of my posts may have felt mean-spirited, and could be construed as having racial undertones. It was not my intent, but I understand that intent and impact are two very different things. And I am truly sorry for that negative impact.”

