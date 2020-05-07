Author Emily Giffin apologizes for Meghan Markle

Author Emily Giffin is giving an apology for Meghan Markle.

The writer of “Something Borrowed”, 48, has announced that she is sincerely sorry for her latest comments regarding Meghan Markle’s behaviors in a new video of her reading to her son, Archie when she was celebrating her birthday.

On Wednesday, Giffin shared a story on her Instagram many posts criticizing Markle, 38, and saying that she’s fake and should go away.

Then, after her criticism, she received a huge negative backlash. So, she chose to temporarily make her profile private. In the end, she reopened it publicly and removed what she wrote about Markle.

“I enjoy following celebrities and analyzing them with my readers. I post dozens of IG stories a day in a very honest, unfiltered way as if I’m confiding directly with close friends,” she started the caption. “Further, I’m very interested in the British monarchy. I always have been. See the link in my bio for an essay I wrote in the days before Meghan and Harry wed.”

Giffin spoke about the claims that say that this criticism is out of racism.

“To be clear, I absolutely loved that a biracial, American woman was marrying into the Royal Family. It seemed a wonderful, happy thing for everyone,” she wrote. “…Further, I was appalled by any signs of racism against her. Over recent months my feelings about BOTH Harry and Meghan changed. But I can say from the bottom of my heart that my criticism of Meghan has never had anything to do with her race.”

The author then stated that she sympathizes with Markle, particularly in her decision with Harry, 35, to “step back” as members of the royal family.

“Further, I understood why she wanted to leave the monarchy and carve out her own path. I do, however, find fault with the way BOTH she and Harry handled things, and those feelings bled over in later posts, including the ones today,” Giffin stated. “I can see how some of my posts may have felt mean-spirited and could be construed as having racial undertones. It was not my intent, but I understand that intent and impact are two very different things.”

She said in the end: “And I am truly sorry for that negative impact.”

Wednesday Morning, Giffin slammed Markle on Instagram in several different posts.

Man oh man does “Something Borrowed” author Emily Giffin hate Meghan Markle pic.twitter.com/bjnoDNTY9p — Kaitlin Menza (@heykmenz) May 6, 2020

“Happy birthday, Archie,” the author wrote alongside a screenshot from the video of the Duchess reading, per E! News. “Go away, Megan [sic].”

“Holy ‘me first.’ This is the Megan [sic] show. Why didn’t she film and let Harry read? And why didn’t she take the moment, in the end, to say ‘he said, daddy!’ Because that would make it about Harry for a split second, God forbid,” she wrote, referencing noises made by the 1-year-old that resembled “dada.”

She added to the comment: “Also, you want privacy for your child so you put out a video (by your authorized biographer) of him …. wearing no pants?! Ooookay….”

Giffin then shared pictures of a conversation she had, in which she called Markle “unmaternal” and “phony.”

Representatives for Giffin didn’t respond to the requests for comment.

Source Link