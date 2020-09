Authentic, an 8-1 preferred to win the Derby, was trained by Bob Baffert, who trained American Pharoah and Justify, the last 2 thoroughbreds to win the Triple Crown of horse racing.

In June, Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes, the very first leg ofthe Triple Crown

Traditionally, the race has actually been hung on the initially Saturday of May, however the coronavirus pandemic forced race organizers to delay the contest and bar viewers from the grandstands.