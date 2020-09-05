Authentic holds off Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby By Reuters

©Reuters Horse Racing: Kentucky Derby-Workouts
(Reuters) – Authentic held off a late difficulty by preferred Tiz the Law to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:-RRB- and offer the Hall of Fame fitness instructor Bob Baffert a 6th win in the yearly Run for the Roses.
Authentic, ridden by John Velazquez, set the early speed and handled to keep his speed down the stretch in the 1-1/4 mile classic, which was held without viewers due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law was 2nd, longshotMr Big News was 3rd and Honor A.P. was 4th in the 15-horse race.
