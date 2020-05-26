Austrian president apologizes for breaking Covid-19 curfew – Panorama

Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen has actually said sorry after breaking the nation’s coronavirus curfew, CNN records.

Van der Bellen stayed at a dining establishment on Saturday evening after the 11 p.m. curfew time established by the Austrian federal government, according to the AFP information firm which pointed out Austria’s Kurier paper.

“I went out for the first time since the lockdown with two friends and my wife,” Van der Bellen claimed Sunday on Twitter, of the Kurier record.

“We then lost track of time while chatting. I’m sincerely sorry. It was a mistake.”

Restaurants in Austria were enabled to resume from May 15 yet need to observe a variety of social distancing constraints and also the 11 p.m. shutting time.