Austrian league leaders LASK Linz accused of breaking coronavirus rules | Football News

The Austrian Bundesliga claims it is exploring LASK Linz for breaking rules on training throughout the coronavirus pandemic – yet the club have themselves grumbled that they have actually been targets of commercial reconnaissance.

Clubs in Austria are just meant to hold training for tiny teams of gamers under social distancing laws prior to complete training starts on Friday.

But the league claims it has actually been sent out several video clips revealing a routine group training session which allegedly occurred just recently.

Eleven of the 12 groups in the Austrian Bundesliga claimed they had actually existed with “clear video material” that revealed LASK had actually disregarded standards which limit training to tiny teams of gamers.

LASK were defeated by Manchester United in the Europa League inMarch

A joint declaration from the groups claimed: “These videos clearly show that the league leaders have disregarded the guidelines for small group training set by the ministry (of sports).”

The clubs claimed they “dissociated ourselves from this behaviour and will continue to adhere strictly to the government’s guidelines. The responsible and safe continuation of the Bundesliga competition remains a top priority”.

Red Bull Salzburg business supervisor Stephan Reiter claims the second-place club is stunned and also stunned at LASK’s conduct.

“For many months we have been working so hard together. Obviously, not all clubs and individuals are aware of this great responsibility,” Salzburg included.

LASK handling supervisor Andreas Protil informed the APA news company that 2 guys had actually gotten into the club’s training school over night and also installed video clip monitoring cams, including that the occurrence had actually been reported to the authorities.

Protil claimed: “We are shocked that there are obviously third parties who are willing to break into our club premises with criminal energy in order to carry out industrial espionage. The perpetrators were filmed and are now being investigated.”

The Austrian federal government permitted groups to start educating on April 20 under rigorous rules which limited them to teams of 6.

Football is arranged to return to in the nation with the Austrian Cup last on May 29 prior to the league launches once again following month.