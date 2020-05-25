Austrian hospital performs first COVID-19 lung transplant in Europe – Panorama

Doctors in Austria accomplished a lung transplant on a COVID-19 affected person, the first to be accomplished in Europe, the Medical University of Vienna stated in a information launch on Monday, in keeping with NBC information report.

The process final week at Vienna General Hospital was carried out on a 45-year-outdated lady from the southern state of Carinthia who had developed extreme respiratory failure after contracting the virus roughly eight weeks in the past, the supply stated.

Dr. Walter Klepetko, head of the Department of Surgery and the Division of Thoracic Surgery on the Medical University of Vienna, stated the affected person was beforehand wholesome.

“We are very satisfied with the patient’s condition, given the extremely difficult initial circumstances,” Klepetko stated in a assertion launched by the Medical University of Vienna. “Only a few days after the procedure, the patient is well on the way to recovery.”