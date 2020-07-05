Austrian GP: Valtteri Bottas wins wild F1 opener; Lewis Hamilton loses podium



















Lewis Hamilton was given a five-second penalty for this collision with Alex Albon following the restart.

Valtteri Bottas won an astonishing Austrian GP, as Lewis Hamilton was relegated off the podium to fourth, in a hugely-dramatic return for Formula 1 in the initial race of the 2020 season.

Hamilton finished second to Bottas on the highway as otherwise-dominant Mercedes nursed gearbox issues but slipped to fourth in the last classification after being handed a late five-2nd time penalty for a collision with Red Bull’s Alex Albon.

A charging Charles Leclerc inherited second as a result after having a late surge for Ferrari, with Lando Norris capping an amazing week-end by claiming the first podium of his career for McLaren.

A new outright fastest lap of the race on the 71st and final tour meant Norris finished within 5s of Hamilton to demote the six-time champion another place.

In a wild return to racing action after having a seven-month lay off, nine drivers didn’t make the final – including Max Verstappen who had run 2nd to Bottas early on.

Lewis Hamilton was handed a late three-place grid penalty in Austria after new footage from on-board the Mercedes in qualifying emerged.

It meant that only rookie Nicholas Latifi, who ended up 11th, failed to score points on the list of finishers.

Drama prior to the race had already seen Hamilton dropped to fifth on the grid following the stewards overturned their own decision from Saturday night after having a protest from Red Bull was upheld.

More to follow…