Austrian GP: Valtteri Bottas aims for early Lewis Hamilton F1 blow as Max Verstappen threat lurks in opener







Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton are prepared to battle “head to head” in a long-awaited first Formula 1 race of the season today – but Mercedes are wary of the threat of Max Verstappen at the Austrian GP.

217 days after F1’s stars last prearranged on the grid, the 2020 season-opener is live on Sky Sports F1 at 2.10pm, with build-up from 1pm.

Bottas will lead Hamilton from pole as that he looks to place an early dent in his team-mate’s seventh title ambitions, aiming for victory in the sport’s first-ever behind-closed-doors Grand Prix amid strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

Verstappen lines up third in the Red Bull on a different tyre to the Mercedes and ahead of some unexpected rivals, led by McLaren’s young English star Lando Norris, with Ferrari facing an uphill climb further right back.

“It’s obviously exactly how I wanted to start the season,” Bottas told Sky F1 following qualifying, after which Hamilton escaped punishment despite a stewards’ investigation for a yellow-flag infringement.

“But the main day is [Sunday] and I already have my thoughts on that, make an effort to maximise and try to turn this pole in to a victory.”

Bottas won the opening race of the season a year ago, although a shortened F1 2020 campaign raises the stakes of landing the early blow.

Not that Hamilton is fretting.

“We’re very, very close here,” said the six-time champion. “This is just a strong track for Valtteri. You look at most of the tracks throughout the year and there are ones where I’m stronger, those where he is stronger which is one of his true.

“To be that close [0.012s in qualifying], I’m pretty happy. Of course you always wish to be ahead when it’s that close. But [Sunday] is where it counts.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has promised that his two drivers can battle “head to head” in Austria – the scene of Hamilton and Nico Rosberg’s race-deciding battle and contact in 2016.

Mercedes wary of ‘clever’ Red Bull strategy

But Mercedes also insist that the Austrian GP will never be a two-horse fight.

Despite out-qualifying the nearest non-Mercedes car – that of Verstappen – by more than half another, Mercedes believe the Dutchman is a real threat as he starts the race on the more durable medium tyre when compared with their softs.

“I think it’s going to make it very tough for us,” admitted Hamilton. “Degradation is going to be quite high. I think the race will undoubtedly be much closer than it absolutely was in terms of performance [on Saturday], so we’ve got a fight on our hands for sure.”

Bottas added: “We’ve seen often times that the Red Bull, even if they truly are slightly behind in qualifying, they can still have a very strong race car. We don’t wish to go [into Sunday] thinking it’s only us, so we think and hope that there surely is going to be described as a threat from elsewhere.

“And it’s also going to be a good battle with me and Lewis, I have no doubt.”

Mercedes believe that possible higher temperatures on Sunday – maybe not comparable to last year’s heatwave which saw their race ruined but nonetheless warmer than Friday and Saturday – could play into Red Bull’s hands.

“I think what they did in terms of the offset strategy with the medium, knowing that raw pace probably wouldn’t be enough for pole, is clever,” said Wolff. “With the increasing temperatures, they can have a real go.”

Verstappen is certainly well informed about Sunday than Saturday.

“It’s going to be warmer, it’s going to be a different day,” he stated. “That does not mean Mercedes will suddenly be slow, but I am hoping will close the gap a little bit and we can at the very least fight them. Then we’ll see what goes on.

“Let’s hope the others run into some trouble. But first of all we need to have a good start. Then we’ll see how it goes.”

How the grid lines up for F1 2020 opener

Norris secured his best-ever qualifying to secure a second-row slot behind Verstappen and ahead of Alex Albon in the other Red Bull.

Sergio Perez is next in the fancied Racing Point, while Charles Leclerc provides Ferrari’s best potential for a strong result with Sebastian Vettel down in 11th, although with free tyre choice.

“We knew the start of the summer season would be difficult for us and [Saturday’s] result undoubtedly confirmed that to function as the case, a lot more so than we had expected,” admitted Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto.

“It’s pointless to predict where we might finish and we must just try and score as many points as possible.”

Austrian GP grid (top 11)

1. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4. Lando Norris, McLaren

5. Alex Albon, Red Bull

6. Sergio Perez, Racing Point

7. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8. Carlos Sainz, McLaren

9. Lance Stroll, Racing Point

10. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

11. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

