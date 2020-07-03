Austrian GP, Practice Two: Lewis Hamilton leaves F1 rivals trailing







Lewis Hamilton laid down an emphatic marker on Formula 1 2020’s opening weekend by topping each Friday periods on the Austrian GP, with Mercedes stamping their authority in an ominously-fast Practice Two.

Hamilton loved an ideal begin to his seventh F1 title quest by following up his P1 quickest time with an enormous benefit within the afternoon in Spielberg, two-tenths forward of team-mate Valtteri Bottas and greater than half a second clear than the closest non-Mercedes automobile.

Sergio Perez was third for a Racing Point workforce who’ve additionally began quick, though effectively adrift the 1:04.304 posted by Hamilton on the identical comfortable tyre.

Although F1 seems loads completely different in Austria to what we noticed within the sport’s final Grand Prix greater than half a yr in the past – with no followers in attendance and strict coronavirus protocols – Hamilton and Mercedes have hit the bottom operating as in the event that they’ve by no means been away.

Red Bull had been anticipated to be Mercedes’ rivals in-chief this weekend however Max Verstappen and Alex Albon had been solely eighth and 13th in a session which was suffering from RB16 spins.

“Where we are in the timesheet doesn’t look like where we are in reality,” Christian Horner, who has hinted at an official protest of Mercedes ‘DAS’ system, insisted to Sky F1.

Instead it was Racing Point who took because the Silver Arrows’ closest challengers, with Perez main a particularly tight midfield pack – simply forward of Sebastian Vettel within the Ferrari, and Renault’s Daniel RIcciardo.

Lando Norris was sixth within the McLaren forward of Racing Point’s Lance Stroll.

“Anybody having an off day in the top six cars is going to have a Racing Point challenging them,” mentioned Sky F1’s Martin Brundle.

And that could be under-estimating Racing Point’s pace contemplating their tempo up to now this weekend.

Leclerc was down in ninth within the different Ferrari, who’re anticipating to battle this weekend as they anticipate an enormous improve in Hungary in two weeks’ time.

