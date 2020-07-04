Austrian GP Practice Three: Lewis Hamilton ahead, Max Verstappen closer







Lewis Hamilton continued his perfect Austrian GP weekend by setting the pace in final practice, although Max Verstappen narrowed the gap to hint at a detailed battle in the first qualifying session of Formula 1 2020.

Hamilton went fastest with a 1:04.130, a tenth of an additional ahead of Valtteri Bottas because the world champion completed a practice hat-trick of Mercedes one-twos in Spielberg – reaffirming his team’s status as heavy favourites.

But while Red Bull struggled slightly on the opening day, Verstappen was just 0.283s behind during the soft-tyre runs on Saturday morning.

The Dutchman, winner of the final two Austrian GPs, was neck-and-neck with Hamilton through the lap before losing time in the ultimate sector.

