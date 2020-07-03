Austrian GP Practice One: Lewis Hamilton fastest as F1 returns







Lewis Hamilton ensured he made an emphatic begin to Formula 1’s return on the primary monitor session of the 2020 season by main a Mercedes one-two within the crew’s new-look automotive in Austrian GP Practice One.

Some 215 days after Hamilton took the ultimate chequered flag of the final marketing campaign with victory in Abu Dhabi, F1 lastly commenced its new season amid strict COVID-19 protocols within the paddock and pit garages at a spectator-free Red Bull Ring.

And it was Hamilton who made the fastest begin of all as Mercedes’ highly effective new black, anti-racism livery made its first monitor look on the W11.

Hamilton bought quicker as the session progressed and ended up three tenths of a second away from Valtteri Bottas on a 1:04.816.

Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull, the monitor homeowners and winners of the final two Austrian GPs. However, the Dutchman was 0.6s off Hamilton’s tempo and spun at Turn One.

McLaren completed promising fourth and sixth fastest with Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris respectively, with Sergio Perez within the heavily-fancied Racing Point fifth fastest.

“It’s to be expected to see the Mercedes at the front,” stated Sky F1’s Jenson Button. “What I actually like is the pack behind them, it is nice to see so many groups shut, inside a tenth of a second. It’s going to make for an important weekend.

“I think in the next session is when we’ll see the true pace.”

Martin Brundle added: “We do know Mercedes have brought a lot of parts here, so have Red Bull, so I guess the 1-2-3 is not a huge surprise because you can’t hide your speed.”

Ferrari had been down in 10th and 12th however ran on more durable tyres with their early focus seemingly on race tempo. The Scuderia expect a harder weekend to this race final yr – when Charles Leclerc certified on pole – with the SF1000 not that includes any updates since a disappointing testing programme.

Instead, Ferrari are engaged on a major improve that’s scheduled for the third spherical of the brand new season in Hungary in two weeks’ time.

More to observe…

