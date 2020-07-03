Austrian GP: Lewis Hamilton eager to start fast as Formula 1 returns



















Lewis Hamilton speaks to Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz in regards to the challenges of the brand new season forward of the Austrian GP

Lewis Hamilton says he’s decided to hit the bottom working as Formula 1 2020 lastly begins with the Austrian GP, with the six-time world champion braced for the “most challenging season we will ever face”.

Hamilton is on the verge of changing into essentially the most profitable F1 driver of all time – simply seven wins, and one title, adrift of Michael Schumacher’s all-time data – however to achieve this could have to defeat his rivals throughout a season which will likely be far totally different to what was anticipated earlier this yr.

As nicely as there being no followers in attendance, the just about four-month delay to the opener means the season is beginning with an unprecedented schedule of eight races in 10 weeks, with extra set to be confirmed.

Speaking to Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz about his method to 2020, Hamilton admitted there was no room for error from him or his Mercedes staff.

“If you look at previous seasons I think we have started the season perhaps not as strong as we have hoped and then we get stronger and stronger through the year,” mentioned Hamilton. “We do not have time for that this yr, we’ve to hit the bottom working.

“It will likely be a wrestle. It’s going to be essentially the most difficult season I believe we’ve ever confronted and can ever face.

“But that’s what we live for. We exist to be confronted with challenges and face it head on.”

Although the massive delay means predicting a pecking order is hard earlier than vehicles hit the monitor for the primary time on Friday, Hamilton believes Red Bull, and Max Verstappen, may pose the largest risk.

“They looked quite strong through testing,” he added. “Red Bull notably appeared closest to us from our understanding.

“Max is progressing year on year so I’m anticipating they’re going to be strong competitors. They’re always very strong at this track so definitely going to be a challenge these two weekends. I’m excited to see how it goes.”

Mercedes have gained the final six drivers’ and constructors’ titles, though Red Bull are chasing a hat-trick of Austrian GP victories.

Hamilton’s quest for F1’s data Most world titles Michael Schumacher 7 Lewis Hamilton 6 Most race wins Michael Schumacher 91 Lewis Hamilton 84 Most podiums Michael Schumacher 155 Lewis Hamilton 151 Most factors finishes Michael Schumacher 221 Lewis Hamilton & Kimi Raikkonen 213

Hamilton: Retirement may not be as unhealthy as it appears!

While Hamilton insisted he was exited to get again within the Mercedes automotive to race – seven months after the final race of 2019 – he admitted the break gave him a nice style of what his time after the game could be like.

“It’s obviously an unusual circumstance to be back at work but I’m grateful businesses can resume and people can get back to their jobs,” mentioned Hamilton, 35.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the car, it’s been something that I’ve definitely missed. I would say I’ve enjoyed being away from racing though, this is the first time in my life that I’ve had this period of time.

“Retirement, virtually, shouldn’t be as unhealthy as it appears! But I’m positively pleased to be again.”

