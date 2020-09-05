Austrian breaks record for standing in box of ice By Reuters

MELK, Austria (Reuters) – An Austrian on Saturday kept his cool and set a brand-new world record for standing in a box complete of ice cubes, lasting a teeth-chattering 2 hours, thirty minutes and 57 seconds.

Wearing just a set of swimming trunks, 42-year-old Josef Koeberl was covered in ice as much as his shoulders in a transparent box, his arms crossed versus his chest. He beat the previous record for full-body contact with ice of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 47 seconds, which he set himself in 2015.

“It’s a great feeling, above all the sun – the warmth feels good,” Koeberl informed press reporters after emerging from his frozen confinement into a pleasant afternoon in the town of Melk on the Danube, where a little crowd saw him on the primary square.

“I’ll manage to put my socks on myself. The first thing that has to warm up are your feet,” he stated.

