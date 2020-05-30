Austria set to host Formula 1 season openers in July

The Red Bull Ring in Austria is set to host the opening race of the 2020 F1 season

Austria’s authorities has authorised internet hosting Formula 1’s season-opening races in July, in accordance to studies.

The races, scheduled for five and 12 July, will happen behind closed doorways on the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

The 2020 season was due to begin in Australia in March, however the coronavirus pandemic compelled the postponement of that race and an additional 9 extra.

If the Austria races run efficiently, the F1 season may proceed on 19 July in Budapest, Hungary.

Silverstone agreed a deal for 2 grands prix to be held on the British monitor in August.

F1 bosses are nonetheless placing collectively a revised calendar for this season.

More to observe.