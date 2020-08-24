Austria expels Russian diplomat over espionage – Armenian News

Austria is expelling a Russian diplomat for breaching the Vienna Convention governing diplomats’ privileges and immunities, Aljazeera reports, citing an Austrian foreign ministry spokesman.

“His behaviour is not in accordance with the Vienna Convention,” the foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, declining to elaborate.

According to the Austrian Kronen Zeitung newspaper, the diplomat’s covert activities came to light after an Austrian who works in a technology company confessed that he had carried out espionage for years on behalf of the Russian, who was his intelligence handler.

The Russian Embassy responded on Twitter by saying: “We are outraged by the unfounded decision of the Austrian authorities, which is damaging to constructive relations.”

Media reports said the diplomat had been given until September 1 to leave the country.