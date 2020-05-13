Austria expects to open border with Germany before summer – Panorama

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz claimed on Friday that the opening of the border in between his nation and also Germany after the coronavirus lockdown is obtaining better, Xinhua reported.

“At present, the infection rates of the coronavirus in Austria are lower than in Germany. Therefore I also assume that the border with Germany will open before the summer,” claimed the chancellor at an interview.

The Austrian federal government has actually nearly remained in day-to-day call with its German equivalent on the concern, according to neighborhood media. Opening border is not just crucial from a visitor perspective, however would certainly likewise make life a whole lot simpler for several households and also service visitors divided or prevented by border controls.

Earlier today, Austria prolonged border controls with its adjoining nations, consisting of Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, the Czech Republic and also Slovakia up until May 31 due to the coronavirus.