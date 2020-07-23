Austria completes internal procedures for ratification of EU-Armenia agreement – Panorama

Austria informed on Wednesday the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the conclusion of its internal procedures needed for the ratification of the the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Armenian Embassy in Austria said.

Earlier on 16 July, the Congress of Deputies of Spain, the lower home of the nation’s legal branch, validated the EU-Armenia offer. The file will be discussed for ratification at the Senate in the future.

Italy is another nation which requires to finish the domestic procedures for the ratification as the file was validated by the Senate in 2015. CEPA is yet to be validated by Portugal and is subject for factor to consider at the plenary sitting of the nation’s parliament quickly.

After the conclusion of the ratification procedure in these 3 nations, the agreement will enter force.

Armenia and the EU signed the handle the margins of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels on 24 November 2017.