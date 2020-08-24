Austria arrests Syrian over attacks on Jewish leader, synagogue – Middle East Monitor

Austria has actually detained a 31-year-old Syrian refugee presumed of performing attacks recently on a Jewish neighborhood leader and a synagogue in Austria’s 2nd city Graz, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer stated on Monday.

The leader of Graz’s Jewish neighborhood association, Elie Rosen, was attacked by a guy with a wood item looking like a baseball bat as he attempted to drive into the premises on Saturday night. He had the ability to return in his vehicle and prevent injury.

The occurrence followed 2 attacks on the synagogue recently in which windows were braked with pieces of concrete, and triggered condemnation by politicians consisting of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and President Alexander Van der Bellen.

“Yesterday evening the police in Graz … were able to arrest the culprit,” Nehammer informed a press conference, including that the guy had actually remained in Austria considering that 2013 and had “fully confessed” his regret throughout questioning.

Nehammer stated cops protected what he called the weapon utilized in the attack, a wood chair leg, along with stones in a knapsack, throughout the arrest. He stated the suspect might likewise have actually targeted a Catholic church.

“The investigators believe that the motive is Islamist,” Nehammer stated, …