Australis tops 20 in Northumberland Plate | Racing News

Ante-post favorite Australis heads a most subject of 20 for the Betfair Northumberland Plate at Newcastle.

Roger Varian’s four-year-old has attracted first rate market help since coming back from a 241-day absence when profitable at Wolverhampton this month.

Australis has a double-figure draw on Saturday, allotted stall 12.

He can be re-opposed by Hugo Palmer’s Caravan Of Hope, runner-up to him at Wolverhampton and drawn in direction of the skin in 17 this time. Palmer can also be represented by Collide, who was unplaced at Royal Ascot final week.

Carnwennan was winner of the comfort race, the Northumberland Vase, 12 months in the past – however has comfortably made the reduce for this 12 months’s characteristic. He will race from stall 13.

Alan King, profitable final 12 months with Who Dares Wins, has an fascinating contender in Rainbow Dreamer (15). A four-time winner over the winter, the seven-year-old formed nicely after 4 months off when fourth to Nayef Road over the course and distance three weeks in the past.

It is 26 years since Mark Johnston loved his solely Plate victory thus far with Quick Ransom. The Middleham handler depends on King’s Advice (8), who was sixth in 2019, and Anyonecanhaveitall (18) to finish his drought in the Pitmen’s Derby.

Cosmelli (16), fifth final 12 months, tries once more and is one among two runners from Gay Kelleway’s steady – together with Queen Alexandra Stakes third Mukha Magic (20).

Richard Fahey’s Magic Circle (3) heads the weights on 9st 10lb.